Passports to be available to Georgians residing abroad at half price, IDs free between May 24-June 7

Biometric passports will be available for Georgian citizens residing abroad at half price, while ID cards - for free during the Georgian Diaspora Days between May 24 and June 7, Trend reports citing Agenda.de.

Biometric passports will be available at half price for citizens who:

Has never had a Georgian biometric passport

Whose passport has expired or expires before June 7, 2021

Who holds old, non biometric passport

ID cards are available free for citizens who:

Has never had a Georgian ID card

Whose holds old, laminated ID card

Whose ID card has expired or expires before June 7, 2021

The ministry has meanwhile noted that the Georgian ID and the biometric passport are ‘modern, protected’ documents in line with the European standards.

Georgian citizens willing to receive either of the documents should address their respective embassies or consulates.