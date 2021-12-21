Transport movement to be restricted at First Republic Square
Transport movement will be restricted at First Republic Square in Tbilisi from December 22 to January 1 in connection with the planned New Year events, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to the Tbilisi City Hall, the municipal bus running on the Kostava Street-Republic Square route will be temporarily modified, while movement on Rustaveli Avenue will be free.
