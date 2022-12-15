European Parliament approves resolution on implementation of Georgia-EU Association Agreement

The European Parliament approved the resolution on the implementation of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the European Union, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Approved with the support of 430 MEPs, with 52 voting against and 126 abstaining, the resolution was prepared based on a report by Sven Mikser, an Estonian MEP, member of the Progressive Alliance of European Socialists and Democrats, and Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Georgia.

The Foreign Relations Committee of the European Parliament had supported the report on Georgia's implementation of the Association Agreement with compromise amendments on November 8.

One of the amendments to the report said “the European Parliament emphasises the need to eliminate the excessive influence of personal interests in economic, political and public life as one of the priorities defined by the European Commission, which should be considered before granting Georgia candidate status”.