Iraq reports 7,775 new COVID-19 cases, 984,950 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Monday 7,775 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 984,950, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included 2,712 in the capital Baghdad, 877 in Basra, 694 in Diyala, 606 in Duhok, and 415 in Sulaimaniyah, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 45 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,026, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,507 to 864,039.

A total of 8,847,336 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 41,850 done during the day.

The ministry said 16,207 people were vaccinated during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 241,639.