France reports sharp decrease in new daily COVID cases before vaccine roll out

French health authorities reported 3,093 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Saturday, sharply down from the 20,000+ figure recorded over the two days before Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Trend reports citing Reuters.

But the number of people hospitalised for the disease increased by 85, at 24,477, the first increase in six days.

France will launch its vaccination campaign on Sunday along with most other EU countries. Its COVID-19 death toll increased by 146 versus Friday, to 62,573, the seventh-highest globally.