UK records another 1,926 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Another 1,926 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,450,777, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another four coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,679. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 36.5 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned Sunday that the coronavirus variant first detected in India can "spread like wildfire" among those who haven't had a jab.

The variant is "becoming the dominant strain in some parts of the country" such as Bolton and Blackburn, he told Sky News.