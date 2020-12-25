Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Israel will speed up to a 24/7 format, after cases of infection with the new strain of the virus were detected, the state's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the ministry's statement, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has decided to dramatically speed up the campaign, which began on Sunday, aiming to reach more than 100,000 vaccines a day.
"In recent days, mutations have been detected in Israel. They are contagious at a rapid and unusual pace, which we have not yet met. We are in a chase against time," the statement said.
