Israel reports 8,567 new COVID-19 cases, 428,510 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 8,567 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total number in the country to 428,510, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 3,356 with 38 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 661 to 699, out of the 1,105 hospitalized.

The total recoveries rose to 379,911 after 5,773 new recovered cases were added, while the active cases stand at 45,243.

The ministry also reported 18 new cases of the mutant COVID-19 strain, bringing the total number of patients tested positive for the new strain in Israel to 23.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Israel has exceeded 950,000, about 10.2 percent of its 9.3 million population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.