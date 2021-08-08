Israel reports 2,594 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,594 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 899,920, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by six to 6,541, the ministry said.

The number of active cases decreased to 30,111, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 324 to 363, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 863,268 after 4,213 newly recovered cases were added.

So far, the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in Israel stands at nearly 5.81 million, or 62.3 percent of its total population, while over 5.39 million have been vaccinated with the second dose, and over 464,800 with the third dose.