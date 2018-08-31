Iraqi Prime Minister sacks national security aide

31 August 2018 06:45 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi fired his national security adviser and head of the Shiite militia for lack of impartiality, Falih Alfayyadh, local media said Friday, Sputnik reported.

A statement, published by the Rudaw news agency, said Alfayyadh was removed for "getting involved in practicing political and partisan work, and his wish to address political affairs, which goes against the critical national tasks he is holding."

Abadi reportedly pointed to the national constitution, which stipulates neutrality of intelligence and security officials and bans them from "exploiting" their position in political activities. The decision is effective immediately.

In July, Iraqi authorities have arrested Mahdi Gharrawi, the former commander of operations in the country’s northern Nineveh province, in connection to the allegations of surrendering Iraq's second largest city of Mosul to the Daesh terror group four years ago.

In 2015, a probe launched by the Iraqi parliament found Gharrawi, as well as 35 other officials, including former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Maliki, a former Mosul governor, and a former acting defense minister, responsible for the June 2014 defeat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Suicide attack kills two policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk
Arab World 30 August 11:23
Suicide attack kills six Sunni fighters in northern Iraq: police
Other News 22 August 13:03
US pressuring Iran’s neighbors: learning from the past
Commentary 21 August 15:10
Promotion of trade ties with Iraq high on Iran's agenda
Economy news 17 August 17:44
Iraq settles part of its gas dues with Iran - minister
Oil&Gas 17 August 16:07
Slovakia sends convoy with humanitarian aids to Mosul
Other News 17 August 02:41
Latest
New Mexico passenger bus crash kills at least 4, seriously injures many more, police say
US 05:57
US hits Al-Qaeda qith serial airstrikes in Yemen - Centcom
US 05:18
Up to eight people injured following roof collapse in Chicago
US 04:25
China launches special online source to track down fake news
China 03:37
Trump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization
US 03:00
1st group of migrants from MV Aquarius relocating to France
Europe 02:15
UK mulls banning energy drinks for children in England
Europe 01:28
There is progress in negotiation process for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Italian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:47
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
Other News 00:29