Chile reports 8,117 new COVID-19 cases in one day
Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Thursday 8,117 new COVID-19 infections and 185 more deaths, for a total of 1,352,723 cases and 28,809 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The daily caseload was the highest since April 10, when it climbed to 8,124 infections.
"We ask everyone to adopt the strictest health measures to avoid the spread of the virus and get vaccinated," Paris said during a press conference.
Despite the increase in infections, the government began issuing mobility passes to fully vaccinated people, enabling them to travel in communes in total lockdown and between regions with weekend lockdowns.
Latest
Brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with pride of its just victory in Patriotic War - Turkish president
Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev
Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev
Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021
Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister
Organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku - excellent - Turkish gymnast