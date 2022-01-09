Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn our backs on the West, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports.

Cavushoglu stressed that in addition to traditional threats, there are now epidemics, migration, climate change, cyber threats and asymmetric threats, the multilateral system has weakened and cannot respond to changes and transformations.

According to him, competition in the virtual environment, energy, technology and trade has increased.

"This political transformation also affects the economy. The transformation has accelerated with the pandemic. The economic and political center of gravity of the world is shifting to Asia. According to some, this weight is shifting from West to East at a speed of 140 kilometers. On the other hand, the honeymoon has ended between China, which has been the driving force of world production for the past 30 years, and Western capital. The protectionist mentality is gaining ground again. The energy crisis, the chip crisis, and changes in global supply chains are accelerating this process. Inequality is widening, and the gap between rich and poor is widening. Rising inequality affects 70 percent of the world's population, according to UN data," he said.