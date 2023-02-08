Turkish Airlines to evacuate thousands of people from quake-hit areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Turkish Airlines aircraft are supposed to evacuate 30,000 people from the disaster area, Senior Vice President of Media Relations at Turkish Airlines Yahya Ustun said, Trend reports.

"Over 19,000 people were evacuated yesterday. Today, we're planning to evacuate 30,000 more," he added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.