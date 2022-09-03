Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia to hold trilateral meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia will hold a trilateral meeting next week, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The issue was discussed at a joint meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The upcoming trilateral meeting between the officials of the three countries on regional transport corridors is aimed at assessing ways to strengthen economic ties, the sides noted.

In particular, the discussion will focus on the North-South corridor and the Rasht-Astara railway

The parties also discussed the latest developments in economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Iran and joint projects, especially in the field of transport. At the same time, there was an increase of 22 percent in trade turnover between the two countries was noted.