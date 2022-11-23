CSTO member states interested in normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states are interested to see Azerbaijan-Armenia relations normalized, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the CSTO session, Trend reports via Akorda (Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan).

According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be normalized only through political and diplomatic efforts.

Tokayev added that the CSTO members support the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.