Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The 19th Ministerial Conference on Human-Oriented Regional Cooperation in the Post-COVID-19 Period of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program of the Asian Development Bank was held online, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

In his opening speech, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani thanked Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia for cooperation within the Lapis-Lazur international transit corridor.

President Ghani stressed the role of Azerbaijan in the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

During the event, representatives of CAREC member-states and partner international organizations shared their views on promoting cooperation in the direction of ensuring economic stability in the countries of the region, economic development, creating new jobs, improving living conditions.

While speaking at the conference, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that CAREC is an inclusive cooperation platform for sustainable development of the regional economy and Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with the CAREC region.

The minister of economy informed the conference participants about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy and the comprehensive measures taken to minimize these consequences.

“Azerbaijan is located at the intersection of important transport corridors and our country is taking sustainable measures to create a favorable business and investment climate, as well as expand international trade,” Jabbarov said. "Azerbaijan also supports the initiatives of the 4th industrial revolution and calls for the digitalization of the economy."

Jabbarov emphasized the victory of the valiant Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation expressed gratitude to the partner countries for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position.

The conference participants were informed that the implementation of new infrastructure projects and business development projects in the liberated lands is one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan and the revival of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will make a significant contribution to the regional cooperation.

Stressing that Azerbaijan will chair the CAREC program in 2021 for the third time, the minister of the economy expressed confidence that CAREC will work effectively to promote the economic development of the region.

The Framework Document on the Results of the CAREC 2030 Program, the draft documents "CAREC Tourism Strategy 2030" and "CAREC Gender Strategy 2030", as well as a joint ministerial statement, were adopted during the conference.

The Asian Development Bank's Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation program was established in 2001. The program includes Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan. Azerbaijan has been participating in the program since 2003.