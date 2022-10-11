Azerbaijan pursuing open-door policy for foreign investors – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan is pursuing the open-door policy for foreign investors, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"Foreign investors in Azerbaijan enjoy the same rights as local entrepreneurs. The industrial zones in our country provide significant customs and tax benefits. They are also in close proximity to the Baku International Sea Trade Port," Mammadov noted.

According to him, the Alat Free Economic Zone holds a crucial role in engaging foreign investors.

"Attracting foreign investment is among the priorities of Azerbaijan's policy," the deputy minister added.