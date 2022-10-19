SOCAR AQS continues to create career opportunities for graduates

SOCAR AQS Internship Program for 2022 has been successfully completed. Final year students of Baku State University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, French-Azerbaijan University and Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry participated in the program to gain experience and build a successful career.

Eight interns have successfully completed the program, acquiring new knowledge and skills on procurement and supply chain management, geology and underground operations, as well as drilling engineering.

Upon completion of the program, Hamzat Khudulov and Gunduz Mahmudov, who benefited from the opportunity to gain experience on drilling engineering, emphasized that SOCAR AQS provided them with practical work skills and technical knowledge, and that they gained valuable knowledge from professional engineers of the company in line with international standards and company values. Direct control and support provided by the team leaders and mentors for the development of the interns played a major role in their specialization on this profession. After both interns successfully completed the program, Hamzat Khudulov decided to continue education and Gunduz Mahmudov started his career as a junior drilling engineer by joining the SOCAR AQS family.

Rovshan Alasgarov, Amir Aliyev and Togrul Babayev, who joined the internship program in the Department of Geology and Underground Operations, shared with us their opinion that the knowledge gained at the SOCAR AQS will allow them to take more realistic and informed decisions on their career, and that it is the best opportunity to gain an experience in the leading company of the drilling industry. Amir Aliyev and Togrul Babayev, who successfully completed the internship program, decided to continue their studies and Rovshan Alasgarov joined the SOCAR AQS team and continues his professional activity as a practising geologist.

Ilkin Safarli, Gunel Zeynalli and Sona Ganbarova, who completed the internship in the procurement and supply chain management department, stated, that SOCAR AQS contribution to the practical effective use of theoretical knowledge and proper project management is invaluable. Ilkin Safarli, who successfully completed the program, joined the procurement and supply chain management team to start his future career.

General Director Samir Mollayev who met with the interns, congratulated them on the completion of the program and wished them success in their further activities. Samir Mollayev noted that SOCAR AQS has always created new opportunities for young people, and will support them in their efforts to gain experience and build a career.

At the end of the program, the participants were awarded certificates.

Note for editors

SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services management company established in 2007 between State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Nobel Energy and Absheron Qazma LLC (AQS).

The company has many years of experience in the field of oil and gas well drilling industry while providing advanced drilling technologies and applying new management methods.

SOCAR AQS has pioneered innovative approach in the national drilling industry, and it has a proven track record of excellence in delivering safe and reliable solutions.

SOCAR AQS is a member of International Association of Drilling Contractors since 2009, and it has fully complied with all applicable international standards.