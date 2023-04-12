Azerbaijan creates road map for digital money transfers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. A road map for digital money transfers has been created in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Migration Policy and Legal Support of the State Migration Service Vahid Gahramanov said during an event themed "Strengthening socio-economic effect of money transfers in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Gahramanov, the digitalization of payments plays a big role in the implementation of this project and the ongoing research contributes to the achievement of the set goals.

"We are also working on the creation of international standards for money transfers both between citizens and citizens and the state. Our task in implementing this project is to ensure that the transferred funds are like investments, that is, they bring additional profit," he noted.

