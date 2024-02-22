Azerconnect has been chosen as the top employer in Azerbaijan

Azerconnect company has once again been chosen as the Top Employer in Azerbaijan by the influential Top Employer Institute.

By being awarded this certificate once again for 2024, the company has demonstrated its dedication to implemeting the best international human resources practices in its operations, as well as its commitment to providing decent working conditions for its employees.

Azerconnect underwent an evaluation by the Top Employer Institute in six categories consisting of 20 areas, including work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity & inclusion, wellbeing, and in recognition of its excellence was honored with the award.

“We take great pride in being honored with this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. Through the seamless integration of cutting-edge human capital practices into our operations, we continue fostering excellence within our company,” stated Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect company.

“As a result of our contributions to the creation of a workplace culture that emphasizes the well-being, professional development, and inclusion of employees, I am very pleased to witness our company being selected as the Top Employer in Azerbaijan by the Top Employer Institute once again. Developing Azerconnect as an inspiring workplace and evaluating the best projects and activities dedicated to improving the career development and well-being of each employee according to international values is a matter of pride,” said Matanat Babayeva, Chief Human Resources Officer of Azerconnect company.

“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024,” said David Plink, Chief Executive Officer of the Top Employer Institute.

In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

Azerconnect company is part of NEQSOL Holding. NEQSOL Holding operates in eleven countries across telecommunications, energy, high technologies, and construction industries, employing more than 12,000 professionals.