Azerbaijan to explore Italy's construction expertise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan will explore Italy's experience in the construction sector, Secretary General of the Public Association Association of Manufacturers of Construction Materials of Azerbaijan (ATMİA) Shahana Sari said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during a press conference on the results of participation in the exhibition Tokyo Construction amd Design 2024.

"This year, Italian building experts will pay visits to Azerbaijan, and the Association's members will also embark on an introduction expedition to Italy. Azerbaijan will look at Italy's experience in construction," she said.

To note, the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association was created in 2017 and now has over 400 members. The association's primary purpose is to promote the development of Azerbaijan's construction sector as well as state-sponsored economic and social development initiatives.

