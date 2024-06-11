This summer, shop smart: more than 500 000 products with 24-month interest-free on Birbank installments cards

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, has partnered with Umico.az to make this summer unforgettable for shoppers. Until July 30, customers can shop at Umico.az using Birbank installment cards and enjoy the benefit of purchasing over 500,000 products with interest-free installments for up to 24 months.

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, visit the catalog on Umico.az and join the “Summer Installment Festival”. This special campaign offers a wide variety of products, including large and small household appliances, home goods, gadgets, electronics, items for country houses, jewelry, health and beauty products, and everything needed for the summer and beach season. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to spread your payments without any interest and make your summer shopping more enjoyable.

Start shopping today and experience the true joy of summer savings with Birbank and Umico.az!

For more: https://kbl.az/ytfpr

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to https://birbank.az, 196 Call Centre or the card’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text “1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.