OSCE PA reiterates support for OSCE MG work on Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli has reiterated OSCE PA’s support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said a message on the organization’s website.

“He reiterated the OSCE PA’s support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs on Nagorno-Karabakh, but stressed that the ultimate responsibility on delivery of concrete results and progress lies with the political leaderships of the parties involved,” said the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

