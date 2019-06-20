Azerbaijani Deputy PM talks on expected increase in salary of private sector workers

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The amount of minimum salary of private sector workers is planned to be also increased along with the salary of public sector workers, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on June 20.

Ahmadov made the remarks in Baku during the event dedicated to the World Refugee Day.

He reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a number of orders to raise the amounts of minimum salary, pensions and salaries of public servants.

Ahmadov stressed that in the near future, an order will be signed to set the amount of the minimum pension.

“These orders will greatly improve the living standards of poor families,” he said. “The amount of the minimum salary doubled in January-June 2019.”

"The orders were also signed to raise the amount of salaries of employees of certain state structures by about 40 percent,” Ahmadov said. “Thus, these documents envisage an increase in the salaries of 100,000 people."

“The reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan ensured an increase in the state budget funds,” he said. “For this purpose, important social packages were adopted in the interests of the Azerbaijani citizens.”

Stressing that the population will feel the benefits of the orders soon, Ahmadov added that the further measures will be taken to improve the well-being of citizens. "As far as the country’s economic opportunities and the state budget funds increase, the measures will be taken to improve the well-being of citizens,” he said.

“The reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan strengthen the economy,” Ahmadov said. “Azerbaijan’s GDP greatly increased, the country's financial opportunities also increased during the first months of this year, and Azerbaijani citizens will take advantage of that. There is no more important goal for the Azerbaijani government than growth of well-being of its citizens.”

