Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to possibly meet next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week may hold events dedicated to the anniversary of the signing ceremony of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, Trend reports referring to the Russia-1 TV channel.

"A video conference meeting is being prepared," press-secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said.