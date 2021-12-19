Azerbaijan transfers 10 servicemen to Armenia through mediation of EU (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

As a result of the trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels on the initiative on the initiative of the European Council of the EU Charles Michel, as well as a bilateral meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the head of the EU Council of Europe, Azerbaijan on December 19 with the mediation of the European Union transferred to Armenia 10 Armenian military personnel, Trend reports citing State Commission on Prisoners, Missing Persons and Hostages.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border.

Armenia has arrested four out of 10 servicemen transferred by Azerbaijan, which always demonstrated commitment to principles of humanism, on December 4. The criminal case was initiated against six more servicemen in Armenia