Azerbaijan discovers mass graves in Kalbajar, Shusha, Khojavand - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Armenia has not transferred mine-field maps to Azerbaijan for a long time, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The minister noted Armenia handed over the maps only a year after the Second Karabakh War, in December 2021, under the pressure of an international community and the threat of an international tribunal.

According to him, since November 2020, as a result of mine explosions, 37 people have been killed and over 200 people got injured, he stated.

"Moreover, there is still no information on the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War. After the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan set an example for Armenia and repatriated the remains of 1,711 Armenian servicemen found in the liberated territories to Armenia. After establishing control over the liberated lands, Azerbaijan has found several mass graves on them. Mass graves have been discovered in Bashlybel village of Kalbajar district, the vicinity of Shusha, and the Edilli village of Khojavand," Bayramov said.