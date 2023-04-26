Lithuania ready to provide support in ensuring peace, security in South Caucasus - deputy FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the meeting, Deputy FM Mantas Adomėnas stressed that Lithuania is interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan, expressed confidence that peace and security will be ensured in the region, as well as the readiness of the Lithuanian side to provide support in this direction.

The topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania and the current situation in the region were also discussed at the meeting.

