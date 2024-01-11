Azerbaijan not to accept Armenia's options on routes other than Zangezur Corridor - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan insists on restoring the Zangezur Corridor route, despite Armenia's willingness to open highways on alternative routes, Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Azer Badamov told Trend.

"During an interview with local TV channels, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reiterated the country's position on the Zangezur Corridor, stating that if this route is not opened, Azerbaijan does not intend to open the border with Armenia and that the Armenian side will suffer more harm than good as a result of this situation. Unfortunately, Armenia speaks out about opening highways on other routes, which is not hopeful. Naturally, this is unacceptable in Azerbaijan. For many years, the Zangezur Corridor united Azerbaijan and its vital part, Nakhchivan. This route served for the movement of goods and passengers via rail via Armenian Meghri town," said Badamov.

"Armenia can restore its old railroad infrastructure in this direction with minor expenses. Many construction projects were carried out in this area during Soviet times, including in connection with the highway. Therefore, Azerbaijan insists on the restoration of the Zangezur corridor route. Also, the safety of traffic along this route should be controlled by the Russian border service. This is reflected in the trilateral statement signed on November 10," the MP added.

"Azerbaijan is not inventing anything new but only demands the fulfillment of the document signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Azerbaijan is not interested in the other routes proposed by Armenia. Azerbaijan has already started laying a new road through the territory of Iran. Thus, the foundation for the construction of a bridge across the Araz River has been laid in the Zangilan district, along with initial funding. A bridge is also planned to be built in the direction of Ordubad. Therefore, if the Zangezur corridor does not function, Armenia will remain at a dead end forever. Azerbaijan does not have any extraordinary requests in this respect. Our country recognizes Armenia's sovereign rights. We support the implementation of international transportation through the Zangezur corridor by Armenia's customs and border regime. But we consider it inadmissible for Armenia's control over cargo and passengers to be in transit from the main part of Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," Badamov stressed.

"There is a similar example in international practice. For instance, transportation from Russia to Kaliningrad (a semi-exclave situated on the Baltic Sea) is carried out without any control procedures. Our cargo and passenger transportation to Nakhchivan should also be carried out under the status of intra-state transportation. If not, this project will cease to be of interest to Azerbaijan, and we will provide these transportation services from the territory of Iran. For 30 years, while our lands were under Armenian occupation, we provided communication with Nakhchivan through Iran. Now, with the construction of a new road, it will be faster and more efficient. The groups that are trying to make themselves look more Armenian than Armenians themselves have stated that they will not allow the new road to function through Iran. The president of Azerbaijan once again gave them a decisive answer. That is, it is an internal affair of Azerbaijan and Iran, and no one can interfere in our internal affairs. Armenia should think about and accept the option proposed by Azerbaijan before it is too late." Badamov added.

