Modern development of science and education - report from Azerbaijan's STEAM Innovation Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The opening of the STEAM Innovation Center took place in Baku yesterday, Trend reports.

The four-story new building of the center has an aviation center, classic Newton zones, Newton for children, a center for games, and constructions, Heureka Classics science centers, a robot training laboratory, a 3D hologram, VR (virtual reality), and a conference hall.

The Head of the STEAM Azerbaijan project, Igrar Nazarov, answering Trend's questions, said that the STEAM project has been implemented in Azerbaijan for the fourth year.

"In addition to the STEAM project, a total of 22 STEAM centers have been opened in secondary schools in Azerbaijan. The STEAM Innovation Center, on the other hand, has a completely different concept. The purpose of the center is to direct the potential and interests of students to serve society, and to motivate them to study," he said.

Nazarov noted that the center has both a science museum and activity zones. The activities of the center, compared to traditional education methods, are diverse and innovative.

"Children of different age groups and students can come to the center. There are activities for children from the age of 12, as well as joint activities with parents. The application will be available in an online form and will be publicly announced soon," he added.

He also noted that the building can accommodate 300 visitors at a time.

The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, starting from the 2019-2020 academic year, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, launched the STEAM Azerbaijan project. A STEAM implementation of new ideas as a result of a combination of science, technology, art, and mathematics is an educational approach that can help solve various problems in society. Currently, STEAM rooms and centers are operating in a number of schools in Azerbaijan.

Trend shares photo report of the STEAM Innovation Center: