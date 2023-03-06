Heydar Aliyev Center to host "Between Sky and Earth" exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of the joint Azerbaijani-Latvian art exhibition - "Between Sky and Earth" on March 9, Trend reports.

The exhibition, organized jointly with the Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan, covers the poetry of a brilliant poet, Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi. The ideas of Rumi, who lived and worked in the XIII century, were dedicated to achieving spiritual uplift and perfection. The exhibition, which will last until April 3, will feature the works of Ieva Krūmiņa from Latvia and the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

Ieva Krūmiņa is a member of the Art Academy of Latvia and the Association of Latvian Textile Artists. Ieva Krūmiņa in her creativity relies on the quote of the famous Latvian poet and writer Imants Ziedonis "Do not live without love, the world is insignificant without love!", trying to study similar, common shades between peoples. Her creations convey to people a message to fix the world with threads of love.

World-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati (known as Reza) sheds light on wars and military conflicts as well as the beauty of humanity. His works have been published in National Geographic, Time, Stern, Newsweek, and Paris Match magazines. He is the author of 30 books and the winner of many awards. Reza's work, in which Rumi's ideas revolving around a mystical dance convey the theme of the energy cycle between earth and sky, was featured on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1994. He was also awarded the National Order of Merit of France and the Order of Azerbaijan - Dostlug.