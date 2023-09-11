Number of COVID-19 infections reported in Azerbaijan over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccinated against it in Azerbaijan for the last week (September 4–10) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During this time, 126 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, and 123 people have recovered.

In Azerbaijan, 832,438 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected so far, and 822,004 of them have been treated and recovered. Currently, there are 132 active patients. To date, 10,302 people have died from the coronavirus.

It was noted that 2,909 tests for coronavirus have been done in the last week, for a total of 7.6 million tests since the start of the pandemic.