Azerbaijan organizes gymnastics competitions very well - Bulgarian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan organizes gymnastics competitions well, medalist of the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, athlete from Bulgaria Boryana Kalein told Trend. At the competition, Boryana Kalein won two golds in ball and ribbon exercises, as well as a silver award in the hoop program.

"I am happy that I won medals at the European Cup in Baku. It was interesting to participate and follow the progress of cross-battles. I think it was interesting not only for us, the gymnasts, but also for the spectators. I am glad that the competition was held in Baku. I love this city, here I became the European champion last year," she stressed.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup was held on May 3-5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives from 37 countries took part in the competition. The gymnasts performed in two age categories - “seniors” (individual program and group exercises) and “juniors” (individual program).