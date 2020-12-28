Azerbaijan entrusts organizing of gas supply to new structure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution "On organizing the supply of natural gas within Azerbaijan", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Dec. 28.
Azerbaijan’s Azercontract OJSC will be entrusted with organizing the purchase of natural gas in the Azerbaijani domestic market from producers, its transportation, distribution and sale to the domestic consumers from January 1, 2021.
Latest
Armenia does not intend to take steps to punish perpetrators - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
President Aliyev views work done on renovated section of Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, attends inauguration of section of highway-part of North-South transport corridor (PHOTO)