Azerbaijan entrusts organizing of gas supply to new structure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution "On organizing the supply of natural gas within Azerbaijan", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Dec. 28.

Azerbaijan’s Azercontract OJSC will be entrusted with organizing the purchase of natural gas in the Azerbaijani domestic market from producers, its transportation, distribution and sale to the domestic consumers from January 1, 2021.