Azerbaijan to set up regulatory framework to protect safety of goods, services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A regulatory system will be formed in Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of goods and services, the Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, Ilham Bayramov said at an event in connection with World Standards Day, Trend reports.

"Standardization is of particular importance in the world and in the development of technological innovations. The importance of the application of standards and their expansion is one of the main goals. At the same time, standardization contributes to solving such global problems as energy security, the green economy, green energy, environmental safety, efficient use of water, and food safety. Standards play a special role in solving all these problems," he said.

According to Bayramov, one of the tasks of Azerbaijan is the development and expansion of standardization activities within the framework of successful socio-economic activities implemented in the country.

An event was held today in connection with World Standards Day organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the National Metrology Institute of Germany.