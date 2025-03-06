Kazakhstan auctions hydrocarbon subsoil use rights electronically

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan launched an electronic auction for the allocation of subsoil usage rights for hydrocarbons, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

In the May electronic auction for subsoil use rights in Kazakhstan, 11 plots of subsoil and hydrocarbon deposits will be offered.



The priciest lot is the entitlement to explore and extract hydrocarbons in the Daryinskoye deposit in Western Kazakhstan, with the initial bonus established at 134 million tenge ($270,500).

The most budget-friendly options are the Zhamansuu North plots in the Kyzylorda region and the Karatusai plot in the Aktobe region, kicking off at a cool 11.79 million tenge ($23,800).

The auction will take place on May 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Astana time. The auction will be held on the electronic auction operator’s website. The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the auction is April 29, 2025.

A lot is a unit at an auction, denoting a specific parcel or item on which participants bid. In this context, the lots denote subterranean plots or hydrocarbon deposits for which the rights are being auctioned electronically. Every lot possesses an initial price, referred to as the signing bonus. This is the fee for the authorization to explore and extract hydrocarbons from the designated area.

