Kazakhstan officially prohibits personal protective equipment export amid coronavirus spread

Business 20 February 2020 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has officially prohibited export of personal protective equipment, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakhstan’s Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services.

The department said that this measure was taken to protect the interests of national security and health of Kazakh citizens.

The department’s chairman issued an order banning the issuance of permits for export of personal protective equipment (respirators, safety goggles, protective (anti-plague) suits of I-II types or disposable protective (anti-plague) suits, medical masks, respirators, gloves).

The ban is expected to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the country's population during the complication of the epidemiological situation with coronavirus infection in the world.

Earlier this month Spokesman for Kazakhstan's Health Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip said that Kazakhstan has prohibited export of surgical masks to China. To which later Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development responded saying that the information was not true.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,000 people have died and over 75,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

