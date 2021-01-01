Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran

Oil&Gas 1 January 2021 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian police forces detaining protesters gathered outside parliament building
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections
Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 15:45
Nigerian army kills scores of Boko Haram militants in airstrikes: spokesman Other News 15:44
Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 15:03
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims Finance 15:01
Exports from Khorasan Razavi stand at $1.2b Economy 14:35
Uzbekistan approves three-year investment program worth $37.5 bln Finance 14:30
Vaccine, EU action key tools for Italy's post-COVID rebirth: president Europe 13:52
TAP to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic security, prosperity - Ariel Cohen Politics 13:19
Gas supply from Shah Deniz field to EU commenced - Georgian PM Georgia 12:54
Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities Other News 12:47
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about priority tasks of insurance market for 2021 Finance 12:00
Economy Minister welcomes Shah Deniz gas supply through SGC Georgia 11:40
Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:39
Scientists in Turkey develop ultra-fast testing device for COVID-19 Turkey 11:37
Iran's Hormozgan Customs to release basic goods for population Business 11:35
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month Business 10:48
Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020 Business 10:13
Oil storage facility of Iranian Oil Terminals Company repaired Oil&Gas 09:40
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Almaty city Kazakhstan 09:12
Turkey under holiday curfew Turkey 08:52
International reserves decreased by USD 25.9 million - National Bank of Georgia Georgia 08:44
Iranian Markazi province exports top $600mn in 9 months Business 08:37
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan Other News 08:18
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier Other News 07:42
Georgian State Audit Office eyes to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Georgia 07:01
France's new daily COVID-19 cases a little down but still close to 20,000 Europe 06:21
Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups US 05:39
U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls US 05:01
Brexit: United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years Europe 04:14
Brazil registers 1,074 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 03:28
General Assembly approves 3.23 bln USD UN budget for 2021 Other News 02:49
Israeli PM, UN Mideast envoy meet over regional issues Israel 02:05
Victory befits our people and we will always be victorious - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:37
Year 2020 will go down in history as year of our glorious Victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:32
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev Politics 01:29
After April war, then leadership of Armenia practically promised to withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 01:27
No-one managed to force us to make peace agreement that contradicted our interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:21
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 01:18
My word is as strong as my signature - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:16
I was prepared for all libel, I had one goal – to liberate our lands - President Aliyev Politics 01:14
I rejected wishes of certain countries because those wishes were against our national interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:10
In today's changing world, power factor almost officially come to foreground - President Aliyev Politics 01:08
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on historic Victory Politics 01:05
We can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 01:02
More than 692,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in past day Other News 00:39
Turkish Airlines prioritizes cargo flights in aviation history’s most challenging year Turkey 31 December 2020 23:51
President Aliyev addresses the nation Politics 31 December 2020 23:26
Pandemic made my last year in office the hardest, says emotional Merkel Europe 31 December 2020 23:03
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 31 December 2020 22:35
Meat prices rise again in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 22:11
Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months Business 31 December 2020 22:10
Georgian economy shrinks 7.7% in November 2020 Georgia 31 December 2020 22:08
Hulusi Akar's visit to Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 22:04
Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea Other News 31 December 2020 21:38
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 31 December 2020 21:09
Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 31 December 2020 20:28
Patriotic War further strengthened Turkish-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:22
Monitoring Center will be ready in maximum of two weeks - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:17
We vowed to souls of our martyrs that we would restore destroyed territories - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:11
Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable, eternal - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:04
In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:03
Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 19:58
Iranian President pleased with revival of Urmia Lake as great historical job Iran 31 December 2020 19:00
Spain reaches an initial agreement with Britain on Gibraltar Europe 31 December 2020 18:45
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Baghlipeye village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 17:47
Doctor who volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine dispels fears as Turkey receives first doses Turkey 31 December 2020 17:00
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on socio-political situation in country Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 16:42
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 31 December 2020 16:30
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 31 Society 31 December 2020 16:06
President Aliyev exdends condolences to president of Croatia Politics 31 December 2020 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:49
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,127 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 31 December 2020 15:27
AzTV presents: “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani” documentary to air today at 20:45 (VIDEO) Society 31 December 2020 14:50
TAP Starts Transporting First Gas Oil&Gas 31 December 2020 13:35
744 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 31 December 2020 13:26
Cabinet okays MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space Other News 31 December 2020 13:23
Coronavirus: India expects Covid-19 vaccine in a 'few days' Other News 31 December 2020 13:21
'Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is eternal and indestructible' event held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 13:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expands access for foreign investors to capital market Finance 31 December 2020 12:45
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths Georgia 31 December 2020 12:25
Iranian President opens power projects in four province Iran 31 December 2020 11:59
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Niftalilar village of Jabrayil region (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 10:36
China gives its first COVID-19 vaccine approval to Sinopharm Other News 31 December 2020 10:15
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 2 Oil&Gas 31 December 2020 09:30
Azerbaijan reveals data on countrywide gas supply level Economy 31 December 2020 09:10
Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home Other News 31 December 2020 08:47
Turkey extends helping hand to African nations to combat pandemic Turkey 31 December 2020 08:15
Uzbekistan to use drones to detect traffic rule violations Uzbekistan 31 December 2020 08:13
State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Finance 31 December 2020 08:10
Iran’s Deputy FM discusses regional issues with Qatari FM, defense minister Politics 31 December 2020 08:05
Italy to vaccinate 10-15 mln people by April Europe 31 December 2020 07:41
Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil products down Business 31 December 2020 07:01
Venezuela Supreme Court rules parliament's term extension invalid Other News 31 December 2020 06:19
Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals Oil&Gas 31 December 2020 05:27
Sweden recommends wearing face masks on public transport Europe 31 December 2020 04:30
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany Europe 31 December 2020 03:19
Italy's Senate passes govt's 2021 budget Finance 31 December 2020 02:28
Kuwait condemns Aden airport attacks Arab World 31 December 2020 01:35
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since April Europe 31 December 2020 00:49
