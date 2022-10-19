Industry Advisory Group established to support EU Energy Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The European Commission has established the Industry Advisory Group to support the EU Energy Platform, Trend reports October 19 via the Commission.

The Commission has confirmed today the members of the EU Energy Platform Industry Advisory Group (IAG), and set its first meeting for next 26 October.

As one of the key motors for the platform, this informal expert group will assist the Commission with the necessary industrial perspective to meet the objectives of the EU Energy Platform and address current energy challenges. It will provide feedback on the options for demand aggregation and joint gas purchasing, as well as insights on how to ensure that the EU goals on reducing its dependency from Russian gas supplies will be achieved in line with the REPowerEU Plan. The group will also support with information on potential international outreach activities.

The call for applications to join the IAG was launched on 6 September 2022 and open until 5 October 2022. There was a huge interest from companies to join the group. Following the evaluation of the many received applications, 28 permanent members and 8 observers have been selected and invited to join the expert group. Further participants may be invited as experts on an ad hoc basis, depending on the issues at hand. The IAG will meet regularly, with the first meeting planned for 26 October 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn