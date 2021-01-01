Uzbekistan approves three-year investment program worth $37.5 bln

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed the decree on measures to implement the investment program for 2021-2023, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The 2021-2023 Investment Program includes a cumulative investment forecast for 2021-2023, as well as an investment and loan forecast for the coming three years, with a centralized and non-centralized investment of 928.7 trillion soums (88 206 532 USD), including $37.5 billion in foreign investment.

The document includes a targeted program for the creation of 226 new production facilities and more than 34,000 jobs in 2021.

It also approved:

• Consolidated Targeted Investment and Credit Development Program for 2021, as well as its quarterly performance forecasts;

• Targeted program of investment projects to be implemented in 2021 with the involvement of foreign loans under the state guarantee, as well as with the attraction of foreign direct investment and loans;

• List of investment projects for which pre-project and project documents need to be developed, agreed and approved;

• List of prospective investment projects to be developed in 2021.

Recently, in his address to the parliament, the President set a target of mastering $23 billion investments in 2021.