Iranian currency rates for May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to May 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,278 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 25 Iranian rial on May 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,412 59,436 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,798 46,774 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,046 5,044 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,024 5,016 1 Danish krone DKK 6,896 6,880 1 Indian rupee INR 577 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,662 139,702 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,319 27,389 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,601 38,554 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,757 34,802 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,258 30,140 1 South African rand ZAR 3,015 3,009 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,004 4,993 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,508 32,470 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,599 31,542 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,525 49,536 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,130 2,133 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,849 35,849 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,423 9,426 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,542 6,528 100 Thai baths THB 133,958 133,818 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,131 10,142 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,316 37,230 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,278 51,156 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,819 9,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,724 12,524 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,925 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,768 16,767 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,377 87,630 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,992 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,281 rials, and the price of $1 is 222,199 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,683 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,509 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 222,000-225,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.