Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28

BAKU. Azerbaijan. Dec. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of December 28. 2021 was set at 1.7 and 1.9256 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on Dec.27: