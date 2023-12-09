Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 9 December 2023 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies grew in price and 22 declined in price compared to December 7.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,130 rials

Currency

Rial on December 9

Rial on December 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,655

52,868

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,668

48,049

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,004

4,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,848

3,837

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,053

6,078

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,172

136,139

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,782

14,757

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,987

28,539

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,888

30,923

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,690

25,851

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,213

2,224

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,450

1,453

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,211

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,585

27,584

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,298

31,332

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,180

38,175

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,440

31,484

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,714

8,715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,862

5,891

100 Thai baths

THB

118,219

119,354

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,999

8,997

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,837

31,944

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,130

45,315

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,153

9,137

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,761

15,661

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,699

2,706

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

607

604

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,648

75,885

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,014

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 455,900 rials and the price of $1 is 424,277 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,454 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

