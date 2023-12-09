Iranian currency rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies grew in price and 22 declined in price compared to December 7.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,130 rials

Currency Rial on December 9 Rial on December 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,655 52,868 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,668 48,049 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,004 4,020 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,848 3,837 1 Danish krone DKK 6,053 6,078 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,172 136,139 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,782 14,757 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,987 28,539 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,888 30,923 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,690 25,851 1 South African rand ZAR 2,213 2,224 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,450 1,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,211 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,585 27,584 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,298 31,332 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,180 38,175 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,440 31,484 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,862 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 118,219 119,354 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,999 8,997 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,837 31,944 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,130 45,315 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,153 9,137 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,761 15,661 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,699 2,706 1 Afghan afghani AFN 607 604 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,648 75,885 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,014

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 455,900 rials and the price of $1 is 424,277 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,454 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

