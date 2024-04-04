Azerbaijan reviews use of green technologies in nation's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The sixth meeting of the Working Group on coordination and monitoring of application of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the press release of Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

Chairman of the working group, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov emphasized that along with the introduction of advanced technologies in these territories, it is necessary to create convenient infrastructure for electric vehicles.

"The use of green technologies in freed regions complies with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's relevant directive. The global relevance of actions implemented to create green energy zones in our country is also essential in the context of the organization of the international conference COP29 in Azerbaijan this year," the press release noted.

The meeting at the Ministry of Energy presented information on the work done to reflect in the resource base the relevant components applied in the green energy zone, the implemented measures in the field of housing, and the construction of residential buildings in the territories liberated from occupation.

To note, Karabakh and East Zangezur have been declared as green energy zones.

