Azercosmos and Bayanat sign agreement on geoinformation systems development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos and Bayanat company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

According to Azercosmos, the parties will cooperate in the field of geographic information systems (GIS). This includes promoting potential projects and opportunities for obtaining, processing and applying remote sensing data, geospatial data capabilities, sharing experience and knowledge.

In addition, Azercosmos will be able to utilize the geospatial information platform owned by Bayanat for one year.

The collaboration also plans to expand the use of Earth observation solutions in mapping and oil and gas research.

Bayanat will also conduct training programs in Azerbaijan on artificial intelligence, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology (a type of geospatial data collection), geographic information systems and remote sensing solutions, especially for GIS experts and users.