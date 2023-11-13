Türkiye hints at possible co-op with Azerbaijan regarding low-orbit satellites (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan and Türkiye may cooperate in the field of low-orbit satellites, Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Ahmet Yozgatligil told Trend.

"Turkish space industry is developing very strongly. I believe that we can cooperate with Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) regarding low-orbit satellites, including 'Internet of Things', communication and surveillance, as well as in the field of space flights," he emphasized.

Low-orbit satellites are artificial space objects that are located at a relatively low altitude above the Earth, usually at an altitude of up to 2,000 kilometers from the planet's surface. They orbit around the Earth at high speed, performing various tasks such as surveying the Earth, providing communications, navigation and scientific space exploration. Low-orbit satellites play an important role in people's daily lives, providing access to global communications, navigation and meteorological information.

Azercosmos is interested in developing programs to increase space research capacity. It currently operates 3 satellites and strives to create a more interconnected, developed and secure world for future generations.

The agency strives to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research activities and major global projects, collaborating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.

At the same time, the goal of Azercosmos is to create a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.