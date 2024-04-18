Turkmenistan prioritizes development of transport corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 18. The development of transport corridors passing through Turkmenistan in the north-south and east-west directions remains one of the country's priority goals, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the Tejen-Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

He noted that the success of these goals is largely determined by the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, which has a length of 600 kilometers.

"The Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, the route of which runs through the territory of the Ahal and Mary regions, will connect Ashgabat city with the Lebap region and will allow you to overcome the huge distance between the capital and the region in a very short time. It will also ensure the smooth transportation of passengers and cargo. The completion of the construction of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway will provide an opportunity to significantly increase the capacity of the country's transport system and the quality of logistics services," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tejen-Mary highway is the second section of the large-scale, three-stage construction of the 600-kilometer Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi highway, which began in 2019.

The first section, with a length of about 250 kilometers (Ashgabat-Tejen), was commissioned in October 2021 and is currently being successfully used.

