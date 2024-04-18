Turkmenistan remains committed to raising transport corridor-friendly highways

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 18. Turkmenistan will continue to constructively engage in the construction of highways in the country for the development of international transport corridors, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the Tejen-Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

According to him, Turkmenistan's favorable location in the region provides a significant advantage in the formation of an international transport and logistics corridor, the integration of the domestic transportation sector into the global system, and the expansion of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties with partner countries.



Furthermore, the head of state stated that improving Turkmenistan's transportation system will have a significant impact on the country's economic dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Tejen - Mary highway is the second section of the large-scale, three-stage construction of the 600-kilometer Ashgabat - Turkmenbashi highway, which began in 2019.

The first section, with a length of about 250 kilometers (Ashgabat - Tejen was commissioned in October 2021 and is currently being successfully used.

