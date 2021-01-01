753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day
Kazakhstan has added 753 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing its total caseload to 155,473, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 110, followed by Atyrau and Pavlodar, each reporting 94. With 75 daily cases, Nur-Sultan is third. Kostanay region has reported 58 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions have each reported 57, Almaty region – 51, Karaganda region – 42, East Kazakhstan region – 41, West Kazakhstan region – 29, Zhambyl region – 12, Mangistau region – 9, Turkestan region – 8, Kyzylorda region – 6, and Aktobe region and Shymkent city – 5 each.
Latest
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev
After April war, then leadership of Armenia practically promised to withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev
No-one managed to force us to make peace agreement that contradicted our interests - President of Azerbaijan
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO)
I rejected wishes of certain countries because those wishes were against our national interests - President of Azerbaijan
We can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense
In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan
Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO)