Kazakh, Turkish Presidents hold phone talk, discuss bilateral cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged New Year's greetings on the first day of 2021, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Kazakhstan President noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, cooperation between our countries is developing successfully, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $ 2.6 billion. He suggested continuing efforts aimed at increasing trade and boosting investment cooperation. The Turkish President agreed with this approach, stressing that as a result of joint efforts, the volume of trade can be tripled.

The Head of State noted that Turkey’s influence in the international arena has increased in recent years, as evidenced by the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude for such an assessment of Turkey’s participation in the resolution of this long-standing conflict.

He also highly commended the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the Kazakh leadership, thanks to decisive actions, managed to bring the epidemiological situation in the country under control.

President Erdogan wished a successful parliamentary election on 10th of January this year, and said that Turkish representatives will be observing it. In conclusion, the two leaders agreed to work out the possibility of organizing the visit of the Turkish President in Kazakhstan in 2021.

